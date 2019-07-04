UrduPoint.com
Battery Compartment Fire Was Key Reason Of Russia's Submersible Incident- Defense Minister

Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:29 PM

Battery Compartment Fire Was Key Reason of Russia's Submersible Incident- Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Fire in battery compartment was the main reason behind the fire on board Russia's deep-water research submersible, which left 14 submariners killed on July 1, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday during meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The main reason of the incident has been established, and it was fire in battery compartment, which spread later," Shoigu said, as quoted on the Kremlin's website.

The defense minister added that the nuclear reactor on board the submersible was fully functional.

"The nuclear energy reactor on this vessel is fully isolated and deserted. Moreover, the staff have carried out all the necessary procedures for protecting the reactor. It is fully functional. This gives us hope that the vessel will be restored quite soon," Shoigu said.

He added that the families of the deceased officers, where there were minors, would receive officers' allowance until the children reached the age of majority.

Putin tasked Shoigu with awarding the crew of the fire-damaged submersible with state honors.

