Battle For Yemen's Marib Heats Up, 53 Dead In 24 Hours: Loyalists
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 03:23 PM
Fighting for the key Yemeni region of Marib has intensified, with 53 pro-government and Huthi rebel fighters dead in the past 24 hours, loyalist military officials said Saturday
The Huthis control the capital Sanaa and have been trying to seize oil-rich Marib, the government's last significant pocket of territory in the north, since February.