Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Fighting for the key Yemeni region of Marib has intensified, with 53 pro-government and Huthi rebel fighters dead in the past 24 hours, loyalist military officials said Saturday.

The Huthis control the capital Sanaa and have been trying to seize oil-rich Marib, the government's last significant pocket of territory in the north, since February.