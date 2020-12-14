UrduPoint.com
Battleground Georgia Confirms Biden's Win In Electoral Vote

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:59 PM

Battleground Georgia Confirms Biden's Win in Electoral Vote

Georgia, a key battleground state and a focal point of US President Donald Trump's bid to overturn his re-election defeat, has officially awarded its 16 electoral votes to the Democratic candidate Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Georgia, a key battleground state and a focal point of US President Donald Trump's bid to overturn his re-election defeat, has officially awarded its 16 electoral votes to the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Georgia electors mirrored the popular vote like 12 other states, including Nevada, another closely watched locality, that have already completed their Electoral College meetings.

Electors in Georgia voted in a roll call with the result announced by the state's leading Democratic activist Stacy Abrams.

Trump has received 56 while Biden has gotten 52 endorsements so far after votes in Georgia, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont.

Overall, 538 electors are to vote on Monday in 50 US states and the District of Columbia. Biden is expected to receive 306 votes - way above the victory threshold of 270 - with Trump getting the remaining 232 endorsements.

