Battleground Georgia Expects to Process Remaining Ballots Thursday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The battleground state of Georgia seeks to finish on Thursday the processing 60,000 ballots from the US presidential election that remain uncounted, Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters.

"The reality is that there are about 60,000 votes that are out there right now," Sterling said during a briefing. "We are going to get it done today if possible... the anticipation is that we will continue to go through the process throughout the day and into the evening if necessary."

The latest results show President Donald Trump ahead of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 18,000 votes, or 0.

4 percentage points, with 99 percent of the ballots counted.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered one of swing states in the 2020 election despite consistently voting for Republican candidates.

"Fast is great and we appreciate fast. But we more appreciate accuracy," Sterling said.

Sterling confirmed that Georgia laws allow for a statewide recount at the request of a losing candidate if a margin is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.