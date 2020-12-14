UrduPoint.com
Battleground States Of Pennsylvania, Arizona Confirm Biden's Win In Electoral Vote

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Electors from Pennsylvania and Arizona, the key battleground states and focal points of US President Donald Trump's bid to reverse his re-election defeat, confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race.

By handing Biden 20 and 11 endorsements, respectively, Pennsylvania and Arizona mirrored their popular vote like the 15 other states that already completed their Electoral College meetings.

Biden leads Trump 119 to 56 after Pennsylvania, Arizona, Connecticut, New York, Georgia, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont cast their electoral votes.

Overall, 538 electors will vote on Monday in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

