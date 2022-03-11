UrduPoint.com

Battleground Ukraine: Day 16 Of Russia's Invasion

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Battleground Ukraine: Day 16 of Russia's invasion

On the 16th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces were encircling at least four major cities Friday and inched closer towards the city limits of Kyiv

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :On the 16th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces were encircling at least four major cities Friday and inched closer towards the city limits of Kyiv.

The capital remains under Ukrainian control but is increasingly at risk of being surrounded, with many observers believing Russia is still aiming to capture the city despite slow progress and intense resistance.

Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from both sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.

>