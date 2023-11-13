Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Thousands of people remained trapped in Gaza's largest hospital Monday, where evacuations have been hampered by fierce fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces.

Conditions are worsening for hundreds of patients and thousands of others sheltering around Al-Shifa hospital -- which has become the focus in the five-week-old war.

On Sunday, witnesses at the Gaza City hospital told AFP that "violent fighting" raged throughout the night.

As the clatter of small arms fire and aerial bombardments echoed across the sprawling complex, doctors reported two babies died when power to their incubators was cut.