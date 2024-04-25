Open Menu

Battling Mass Tourism, Venice Introduces Day Tickets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The ticket office is in place and the inspectors are primed -- Venice launches a new scheme Thursday to charge day-trippers looking to enter the historic Italian city, a world first intended to ease the pressure of mass tourism.

Visitors entering the UNESCO World Heritage site for the day will have to buy a five-euro ($5.3) ticket, with inspectors carrying out spot checks at key entry points.

Considered one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, Venice is one of the world's top tourist destinations -- but is drowning under the weight of the crowds.

Under the trial system, so-called Access Fee tickets will be required only on 29 busy days throughout 2024, mostly weekends from May to July, with the goal of persuading day-trippers to visit during quieter times.

"The aim is to find a new balance between tourism and the city of its residents," Simone Venturini, the local councillor responsible for tourism, told AFP.

"We must work to reduce the impact of daily tourism on certain days... (which) generates stress for the city,", he said.

The scheme is being closely watched as destinations around the world grapple with huge numbers of tourists, who boost the local economy but risk overwhelming local communities and damaging fragile ecosystems and historical sites.

