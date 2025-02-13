Battling Swiatek lines up Doha quarter-final against Rybakina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Three-time defending Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek scrapped her way past Czech youngster Linda Noskova on Wednesday to set up a quarter-final with last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek dropped a set in Doha for the first time since 2022 -- ending a run of 25 won in a row -- but recovered to advance 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-4 and extend her winning streak at the tournament to 14 matches.

The five-time Grand Slam champion will take on 2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals. Swiatek beat Rybakina in straight sets in the final 12 months ago.

The Pole's reign looked in jeopardy when the 20-year-old Noskova, a semi-finalist in Abu Dhabi last week, dominated a first set tie-break after being unable to capitalise on five break points.

Swiatek, without a title since the French Open in June, broke to go 3-2 up in the second set. Noskova immediately hit back but the second seed responded in kind to regain her advantage.

Noskova had a break point as her opponent served for the set but Swiatek kept her cool to force a decider.

Swiatek won the first two games of the final set before Noskova reeled off the next three for a 3-2 edge, and the Pole was wobbling in the eighth game.

However from 0-30 down on her serve, she rattled off six straight points to hold and then land the crucial break with a forehand into the open court.

Swiatek closed out the victory in the following game despite winning fewer points than Noskova overall.

Rybakina progressed earlier in the day with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 win over Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova.

The fifth seed from Kazakhstan battled inconsistency in the first set after racing into a 3-0 lead, failing to convert three set points in the 10th game before finally taking charge in the tie-break.

- 'Focus on myself' -

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina broke world number 46 Sramkova to start the second set and won the first four games as she wrapped up the victory with minimal fuss.

"Tough opponent as always," said Rybakina of facing Swiatek for the eighth time.

"Going to focus on myself, and try to stay aggressive on the court. It's definitely the toughest opponent so far on this tournament, so hopefully I can do well."

Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov remains banned following the conclusion of an investigation, the WTA confirmed on Tuesday.

He was provisionally suspended last month for allegedly breaching the tour's code of conduct.

Jasmine Paolini became the latest seed to fall on Wednesday as the fourth-ranked Italian was blown away 6-2, 6-2 by the mercurial Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko, who had not won back-to-back matches since Wimbledon until this week, will play Ons Jabeur for a place in the semi-finals.

Jabeur, the world number 35, defeated Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to make her third Doha quarter-final.

Four of the top 10 seeds fell on Tuesday as world number one Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa all exited in the second round.

Sixth seed Jessica Pegula avoided the same fate as she defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3,7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova followed up her victory over Sabalenka by brushing aside Elise Mertens in two sets, while Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk beat Poland's Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2.