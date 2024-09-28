Battling to keep floodwaters at bay in South Sudan

Bentiu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The neat brown rectangle of an airstrip stands out against the vast expanse of floodwater all around -- a crucial lifeline in this remote corner of South Sudan.

The landing strip in Bentiu has been carefully preserved with huge dykes against the waters that have added another layer of devastation to the world's youngest country.

Alongside is a camp for some 200,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) who have endured multiple horrors -- war in their own country and neighbouring Sudan, and now years of flooding that has destroyed homes, schools, crops and infrastructure.

More than 700,000 people have been impacted by flooding across South Sudan, the UN's humanitarian agency said recently, and worse floods could be coming next month.