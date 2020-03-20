Bavaria leads the way as Germany mulls nationwide lockdown

Germany's largest state instituted a lockdown on Friday to prevent coronavirus infections, the most extreme measure in the country so far, as the government prepares to discuss nationwide measures

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Germany's largest state instituted a lockdown on Friday to prevent coronavirus infections, the most extreme measure in the country so far, as the government prepares to discuss nationwide measures.

"From midnight tonight for a provisional period of two weeks, there will be fundamental restrictions on going out," Bavaria's state premier Markus Soeder said.

"We are not locking Bavarians in but we are winding down public life almost completely," Soeder said at a press conference, adding that restaurants would be closed and citizens would no longer be allowed to meet in groups outside.

"Fresh air is good for you, and going for a walk is still possible, but do so alone or with your family." Visits to hospitals are now forbidden in most circumstances and Soeder urged employers to allow people to work from home.

"The police will monitor and check all of this.

.. anyone who breaks the rules can expect huge fines." Germany has introduced sweeping measures to restrict public life in the face of the coronavirus pandemic but has so far stopped short of imposing a full-scale lockdown such as the ones in France, Italy and Spain.

Soeder said Bavarians would not need a permit to leave their homes, as they do in France, and claimed that other German states were now planning "the same or similar measures".

Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to meet regional state premiers to discuss a potential lockdown on Sunday, as concern grows that the public are not heeding government calls to stay home in the crisis.

Her chief of staff Helge Braun warned Friday that more stringent measures could be introduced if citizens continued to meet in public.

"We will look at the behaviour of the population this weekend. Saturday will be a decisive day," he said.