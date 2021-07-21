UrduPoint.com
Bavaria Plans To Achieve Climate Neutral Goal By 2040, One Decade Ahead Of EU - Head

Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Minister-President of Germany's Bavaria has announced that his region plans to reach climate neutrality by 2040, which is ten years faster than the bloc's own plans, and five years faster than the rest of the country.

"Today, we are presenting an ambitious concept. The new law with the goal to become climate neutral by 2040, the ambitious climate program on five sectors [of economy] with fifteen events, as well as sustainable funding amounting to a billion only this year," Markus Söder said on Wednesday in the Bavarian parliament.

Söder stressed that by 2030, Bavaria will cut greenhouse emissions by 65%, compared with the emissions level of 1990.

The minister-president added that "tragic long-term consequences" will await those who are not set to change the climate situation for the better and aspire to reach climate neutrality.

In 2016, Germany passed the Climate Action Plan 2050, where the country's aspiration to become largely greenhouse gas-neutral by the middle of the 21st century is enshrined. The document is in line with the Paris Agreement, the international climate treaty that sets a goal of achieving global carbon neutrality by 2050.

