Bavaria To Ease Coronavirus Curbs On Those Vaccinated From Thursday - Premier

Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:05 PM

Bavaria will lift some restrictions on those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus starting Thursday, the German state's minister-president Markus Soeder announced

"There will be no more contact restrictions and curfews for fully vaccinated and recovered people. This will be effective from May 6, earlier than elsewhere in the country," he said on Tuesday.

"There will be no more contact restrictions and curfews for fully vaccinated and recovered people. This will be effective from May 6, earlier than elsewhere in the country," he said on Tuesday.

Soeder said that outdoor dining and cultural and sports events would be allowed starting May 10 in areas with fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people. Hotels can reopen with conditions from May 21.

Federal government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that the cabinet submitted the proposal to ease coronavirus limits for those vaccinated to both chambers of parliament and expected their judgment by the end of the week.

