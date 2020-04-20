Bavaria to Make Wearing Masks in Public Places Mandatory Amid COVID-19- Minister President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The German Federal state of Bavaria will introduce a regulation requiring that masks be worn in public places beginning on April 27 as part of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, Markus Soder, the state's minister president, said on Monday.

"Today, there is a regulation for masks. This week, it [wearing masks] is voluntary, but starting from next week, when stores open, when students can go to schools, we will need good protection, starting so from next week, we will introduce the obligation to wear masks," Soder said, addressing the regional parliament.

The state's head added that it would be mandatory to wear masks in shops and public transport.

Bavaria, one of the worst-hit regions in Germany, will become the third state to make wearing masks mandatory, after Saxony and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Though there is no such requirement at the federal level, the federal government strongly recommends wearing masks in public places.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased to 141,672, and the death toll has risen to 4,404, with Bavaria recording a total of 37,849 cases.