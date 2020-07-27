Bavaria to offer virus tests at train stations, motorways

Bavaria will set up coronavirus test sites at its two biggest railway stations as well as key points on motorways, the leader of the southern German state said Monday, as fears grow that summer travel could spark a new wave of infections

On top of existing test centres at Bavarian airports, tests will now be offered at the Munich and Nuremberg train stations, as well as on three major motorway routes near the border, state premier Markus Soeder told a press conference.

"We cannot completely prevent corona, so the goal must be todetect it in time to stop it from spreading," he said.

Soeder also joined a growing chorus of calls for tests to become compulsory for holidaymakers returning to Germany.