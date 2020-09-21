UrduPoint.com
Bavaria To Tighten Mask Wearing In Public Places Over COVID-19 - Minister President

Mon 21st September 2020

The German federal state of Bavaria will tighten the requirement to wear protective masks in public places over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, including in schools, given the epidemiological situation, Markus Soder, the state's minister president, said on Monday

Bavaria remains one of the worst-hit states across Germany in terms of the number of infections, with the daily increment of COVID-19 cases exceeding 50 over the recent days.

"We want to keep schools and kindergartens functioning, we do not want an economic lockdown ... Therefore, we are talking about the mandatory wearing of masks.

We must keep the mask [wearing] at schools in Munich, that is clear. This is necessary, and this also applies to the wearing of masks by teachers in Primary school, not by children. We want to preserve the wearing of masks in public places where it is impossible to keep the distance between people," Soder told reporters.

Among other measures to curb the pandemic, the official named restrictions on the sale of alcoholic drinks on the streets, stricter hygienic control over private events and the increased protection of retirement houses.

