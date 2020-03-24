Bavarian Authorities Double COVID-19 Response Fund to $21.6Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The authorities of the German Federal state of Bavaria will increase a special aid fund to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to 20 billion Euros ($21.6 billion), Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder said on Tuesday.

Last week, Soeder declared a state of emergency in Bavaria due to the pandemic. He said that to combat the consequences of COVID-19, including those that are "medical and economic," a special fund of up to 10 billion euros had been created in the region.

"Now we are increasing the budget to combat problems caused by the coronavirus to 20 billion [euros]," Soeder said during a press conference, which was broadcast on Facebook.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, which is part of the German Health Ministry, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany reached 27,436 as of Tuesday, with 114 fatalities. However, the n-tv broadcaster reported, citing German state health departments, that the number of coronavirus cases in the country had reached 30,174. Bavaria has registered 5,754 cases so far.