Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Bavarian Firm Presents COVID Test Able to Give Results in 40 Minutes - Local Authorities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Bavarian company GNA Biosolutions on Tuesday presented a COVID-19 express testing system that is able to provide results in 40 minutes, Hubert Aiwanger, the economy minister of Germany's largest state, said.

"The new test is faster than the ones that were before, they are affordable compared to other rapid tests, and they are mobile. All equipment is placed on the table, it is easy to transport it from one point to another," Aiwanger said at a press conference.

Testing requires 20 minutes to prepare equipment and another 20 minutes to analyze a throat swab, according to the minister.

Aiwanger also noted that the GNA Biosolutions' test can be used in combination with other similar systems and mentioned that antigenic tests are not as reliable as PCR testing.

The minister added that the Bavarian government has pre-ordered a thousand devices from the company that are able to carry out a million tests.

