Bavarian Health Ministry Confirms 6th Coronavirus Infection in Germany

A sixth infection with the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the German state of Bavaria, the regional health authority said in a press release on Friday, adding that it was a child of a person who had contracted the disease from his Chinese colleague

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) A sixth infection with the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the German state of Bavaria, the regional health authority said in a press release on Friday, adding that it was a child of a person who had contracted the disease from his Chinese colleague.

"It is the child of a man from Traunstein district who [child] tested positively on Thursday night ... The case brings the total number of coronavirus infections in Bavaria to six," the health ministry said.

All of the infected adults are employed by the car parts company, Webasto. They reportedly fell ill after a visit by a colleague from China last week, who learned about her condition on the flight back.

The Bavarian health authority said that all patients were being isolated and are in stable condition. Other Webasto staffers have so far tested negatively for the potentially deadly virus, which emerged in China's Wuhan.

Germany sent a plane to Wuhan earlier on Friday after it was cleared by Chinese authorities, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters. It will bring back a hundred Germans and their relatives, who will then be quarantined for two weeks at a military facility.