Bavarian Leader Says 3rd COVID-19 Wave in Germany Much More Dangerous Than Previous Two

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Markus Soeder, Bavarian Federal state prime minister and leader of the conservative Christian Social Union party (CSU), believes that the third wave of the coronavirus in Germany is much more dangerous than the first two waves of the pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following an overnight discussion with regional heads on further steps to respond to the spread of the coronavirus disease, said the quarantine in Germany was extended until April 18, whereas related restrictions would be toughened during the Easter period - from April 1 to April 5. The authorities urged citizens to avoid traveling domestically and abroad in 2021.

"The situation is serious and it will become even more serious. The number of infected people is growing, it is growing every day.

There is no way to ignore this, you need to face the facts - we have a third wave, which is much more dangerous than the first and second waves of the coronavirus pandemic. Many people underestimate the danger of virus mutations today ... This is, in principle, a completely new pandemic," Soeder said after taking part in the meeting with regional heads.

According to the Bavarian leader, the German authorities believe that the growth of patients with coronavirus will increase in the coming days and thus extension of restrictions before and during the Easter holidays is necessary. Soeder noted that Bavaria is particularly affected by the new threat due to its border location.

Germany has confirmed a total of 2.68 million cases of COVID-19 and over 75,000 fatalities.