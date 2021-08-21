UrduPoint.com

Bavarian Leader Urges German Conservatives To Campaign More Actively

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Bavarian Leader Urges German Conservatives to Campaign More Actively

Germany's ruling CDU/CSU bloc should campaign more actively ahead of the September 26 election, Bavarian premier and Christian Social Union chairman Markus Soeder said on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Germany's ruling CDU/CSU bloc should campaign more actively ahead of the September 26 election, Bavarian premier and Christian Social Union chairman Markus Soeder said on Saturday.

"Tensions are growing, and will grow in the upcoming weeks. Everyone needs to understand - everything is at stake. This is not a question that we have been discussing for months - with whom we would want to govern together. This is not a question with whom we would want to form a government, but the question is whether we will enter the government. This is the hardest campaign since 1998, the ratings, as we can see, are not going up. And that is why, today matters. Nothing is lost, as some say.

The time has come to finally start the fight. I do not want to go into opposition," Soeder told a campaign event in Berlin.

Along with Soeder, the campaign rally was attended by Conservative candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet and incumbent Angela Merkel, who is planning to retire from politics after the election.

"Hard times require a clear line, clear leadership; and this clear leadership can be provided by neither Olaf Scholz [current Vice-Chancellor and Social Democratic Party candidate for chancellor], nor by Mrs. [Annalena] Baerbock [Green party hopeful]," Soeder stated.

Only the CDU/CSU alliance led by Armin Laschet can offer strong leadership, according to the Bavarian premier.

Related Topics

Election Germany Berlin Alliance Angela Merkel September Christian Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating ..

Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating Kerber

52 seconds ago
 Man arrested for posting derogatory remarks agains ..

Man arrested for posting derogatory remarks against companion of Holy Prophet (P ..

5 minutes ago
 Monaco continue poor start to French season

Monaco continue poor start to French season

5 minutes ago
 Rugby Championship result: Argentina 10 South Afri ..

Rugby Championship result: Argentina 10 South Africa 29

5 minutes ago
 'Impossible' to evacuate all allied Afghans by Aug ..

'Impossible' to evacuate all allied Afghans by August 31

5 minutes ago
 Belgian FM calls Qureshi; thanks Pakistan for supp ..

Belgian FM calls Qureshi; thanks Pakistan for supporting evacuation efforts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.