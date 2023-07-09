MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Minister-President of the German state of Bavaria Markus Soeder on Sunday called on the German government and the authorities of Federal states to introduce stricter control measures at the country's external borders, as it has been done by the Bavarian border police.

"All federal states with external borders should follow the example of our border police, and the federal government should also increase control at the borders," Soeder wrote on Twitter.

Bavaria is Germany's only federal state with its own border police, he recalled. Over the past five years, they have prevented more than 80,000 offenders, including drug and human traffickers, from entering Bavaria from Austria and the Czech Republic, Soeder said.

He also specified that Bavaria had the lowest crime rate of any federal state in Germany and this was not just a "coincidence." The politician promised to keep increasing the number of border guards.