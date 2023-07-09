Open Menu

Bavarian Minister-President Urges German Gov't To Tighten Control At External Borders

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Bavarian Minister-President Urges German Gov't to Tighten Control at External Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Minister-President of the German state of Bavaria Markus Soeder on Sunday called on the German government and the authorities of Federal states to introduce stricter control measures at the country's external borders, as it has been done by the Bavarian border police.

"All federal states with external borders should follow the example of our border police, and the federal government should also increase control at the borders," Soeder wrote on Twitter.

Bavaria is Germany's only federal state with its own border police, he recalled. Over the past five years, they have prevented more than 80,000 offenders, including drug and human traffickers, from entering Bavaria from Austria and the Czech Republic, Soeder said.

He also specified that Bavaria had the lowest crime rate of any federal state in Germany and this was not just a "coincidence." The politician promised to keep increasing the number of border guards.

Related Topics

Police Twitter German Germany Austria Czech Republic Border Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

3 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

5 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

5 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

5 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

5 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

5 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World