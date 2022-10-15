UrduPoint.com

Bavarian Nordic Says Switzerland Ordered 100,000 Doses Of Smallpox, Monkeypox Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Friday that the Swiss authorities have ordered 100,000 doses of smallpox and monkeypox vaccine.

Bavarian Nordic is the manufacturer of the JYNNEOS vaccine for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults aged 18 and older.

"Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces have jointly ordered 100,000 doses of MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine," the company said on the website.

The company will begin supplying vaccines immediately, with final deliveries taking place in 2023.

The company added that it will submit an application to the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) within three months "to support a potential marketing authorization of the vaccine against smallpox and monkeypox in 2023."

As of Thursday, Switzerland has recorded 521 cases of monkeypox, according to the World Health Organization.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids.

