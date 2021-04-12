UrduPoint.com
Bavarian Party CSU Backs Region's Minister-President Soeder As Candidate For Chancellor

The leadership of the Bavaria's Christian Social Union party supports Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder as a possible candidate for chancellor from the conservative bloc, the party's secretary general Markus Blume

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The leadership of the Bavaria's Christian Social Union party supports Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder as a possible candidate for chancellor from the conservative bloc, the party's secretary general Markus Blume.

Elections to the Bundestag will be held on September 26, 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly stated that her current term in office will be her last. Conservative bloc CDU/CSU could theoretically elect Soeder as a candidate for chancellor. On Monday, the presidium and the Federal board of the CDU supported Chairman Armin Laschet as a candidate for chancellor from the CDU/CSU. Laschet intends to negotiate with Soeder.

"This is not the day of the final decision, but the beginning of consultations, not endless, it is quite obvious, but the outcome remains open .

.. The CSU Presidium held consultations and guaranteed its unanimous support for Markus Soeder," Blume said at a press conference following the meeting of the CSU Presidium on Monday.

He noted that the CSU expects the CDU/CSU bloc to be united and resolute in the parliamentary struggle. Blume stressed that the bloc needed to enlist the support of not only parties, but also of the population. According to him, the CSU believes that ordinary members, as well as a faction in the Bundestag, must have their say.

"Markus Soeder is, from the CSU's point of view, the best candidate for the challenges ahead," he added.

