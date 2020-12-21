Bavarian Premier Self-Isolates After Coronavirus Contact

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder said on Monday he would be working remotely after his chief of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

"As a first-tier contact person I have immediately self-quarantined.

I will continue to carry out my duties digitally," Soeder tweeted.

Florian Herrmann said earlier he had caught the virus and was doing fine, given the circumstances. The leader of Bavaria's ruling Christian Social Union wished him "a speedy recovery."