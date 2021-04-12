UrduPoint.com
Bavarian Prime Minister Urges Bloc To Discuss Chancellor Candidacy In German Elections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Bavarian Prime Minister Urges Bloc to Discuss Chancellor Candidacy in German Elections

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder affirmed on Monday his readiness to step up as a possible candidate for chancellor from the conservative bloc in the upcoming German elections and expressed his willingness to continue negotiations with his rival, the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Armin Laschet.

The elections to the Bundestag are scheduled for September 26. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly said she will not run for one more term in office. Earlier on Monday, the leadership of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) announced their backing of Soeder, while the CDU showed party support for Laschet's candidacy.

"Making a conscious decision takes time. I have always said that I am ready to take responsibility if my party, of course, wants it, and when the CDU is ready for it and wants it," Soeder said after a meeting of the CSU Presidium.

He noted that the decision of the CDU Presidium to support Laschet is "an important signal" that must be "taken into account." However, according to Soeder, the issue of the candidacy should be discussed further in the Bundestag.

"At the very least, I think there is a need for negotiations, we must synchronize our stance in the coming days," he stressed, adding that there is no time for a survey among the party members.

Soeder confirmed that he was willing to talk with Laschet over the phone later in the day to set the framework for the discussions.

The Bavarian minister-president urged the bloc to choose one candidate in a "fair procedure" as the elections could be difficult for the CDU/CSU and the loss of even a few percent could result in a loss of seats of some Bundestag deputies.

Armin Laschet has also confirmed he was ready to hold the talks with Soeder over the issue.

