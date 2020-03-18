(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A curfew was imposed on Wednesday in the German town of Mitterteich in southern Bavaria after the number of coronavirus cases there spiked this week.

"District administrator Wolfgang Lippert announced at a press conference that a curfew will be in effect in the Mitterteich area," the Tirschenreuth district administration said in a press release.

The curfew took effect immediately and will last until at least April 2. Residents caught outside their homes will be ordered to go back if they are not on their way to work, a pharmacy or other place on the list of exemptions.

Bavaria was the first German state to report coronavirus infections at a car parts firm in January after it was visited by a Chinese colleague. The country now has more than 8,000 COVID-19 patients, and 12 people have died.