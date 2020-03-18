UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bavaria's Coronavirus Hotspot Town Imposes Curfew

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:42 PM

Bavaria's Coronavirus Hotspot Town Imposes Curfew

A curfew was imposed on Wednesday in the German town of Mitterteich in southern Bavaria after the number of coronavirus cases there spiked this week

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A curfew was imposed on Wednesday in the German town of Mitterteich in southern Bavaria after the number of coronavirus cases there spiked this week.

"District administrator Wolfgang Lippert announced at a press conference that a curfew will be in effect in the Mitterteich area," the Tirschenreuth district administration said in a press release.

The curfew took effect immediately and will last until at least April 2. Residents caught outside their homes will be ordered to go back if they are not on their way to work, a pharmacy or other place on the list of exemptions.

Bavaria was the first German state to report coronavirus infections at a car parts firm in January after it was visited by a Chinese colleague. The country now has more than 8,000 COVID-19 patients, and 12 people have died.

Related Topics

China German Car Died January April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Free mobile internet for families who have no home ..

30 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appeals opposition to work w ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority continues crackdown against ..

2 minutes ago

Mnuchin Denies Media Reports US Unemployment Will ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's comments on Pak-Chin ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark to offer take-home test kits to track viru ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.