Bayer Agrees To Pay $2Bln To Resolve Future Roundup Claims - Company Statement

Wed 03rd February 2021

Bayer Agrees to Pay $2Bln to Resolve Future Roundup Claims - Company Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) German pharmaceutical giant Bayer has agreed to pay $2 billion to resolve future claims alleging that Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, the company said on Wednesday.

"Bayer announced today a formal agreement with plaintiffs' class counsel on a class plan designed to manage and resolve future Roundup cases... As part of the agreement, the company would be committed to pay up to 2 billion US Dollars, provision for which was made and disclosed last year, to support the claims and programs covered by the class plan," the company said in a press release.

Individuals who have not sued the company may be eligible to receive some compensation based on guidelines set in the agreement, the release said.

The deal is part of the company's effort to provide closure to the litigation, according to the release.

In June 2020, Bayer said it would pay up to $10.9 billion to resolve current and potential future Roundup litigation. The German company said $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion will be paid to settle 75 percent of some 125,000 filed and unfiled claims, with the rest going to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation.

In 2018, Bayer acquired US-biotech giant Monsanto, which produces Roundup, and inherited claims related to similar allegations.

