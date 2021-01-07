Bayer, CureVac to 'join forces' on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

German pharmaceutical firms Bayer and CureVac said Thursday that they have joined forces in the development of CureVac's Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Frankfurt am Main (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :German pharmaceutical firms Bayer and CureVac said Thursday that they have joined forces in the development of CureVac's Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Under the deal, CureVac will be able to tap Bayer's expertise and established infrastructure, according to a joint statement.

The agreement "will help us make our vaccine candidate even more rapidly available to as many people as possible," CureVac chief executive Franz-Werner Haas said.