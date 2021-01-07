UrduPoint.com
Bayer, CureVac To 'join Forces' On COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:35 PM

German pharmaceutical firms Bayer and CureVac said Thursday that they have joined forces in the development of CureVac's Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Frankfurt am Main (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :German pharmaceutical firms Bayer and CureVac said Thursday that they have joined forces in the development of CureVac's Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Under the deal, CureVac will be able to tap Bayer's expertise and established infrastructure, according to a joint statement.

The agreement "will help us make our vaccine candidate even more rapidly available to as many people as possible," CureVac chief executive Franz-Werner Haas said.

More Stories From World

