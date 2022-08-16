UrduPoint.com

Bayer To Continue Supplying Russia With Agricultural Products

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) German agrochemical giant Bayer said it would continue supplying Russia with agricultural products to prevent a global food crisis.

"We have decided to continue supplying Russian farmers with essential agricultural products to ensure they can contribute to fulfilling the global demand," it said in a statement.

This is a reversal of Bayer's earlier warning to cut supplies to Russia in 2023 if the conflict in Ukraine did not stop. The fighting sent food prices soaring, prompting the UN to warn of a potential food crisis.

The world's largest seed and fertilizer company said it was committed to helping prevent what could become an "unprecedented food crisis." Bayer shares the UN's view that access to Russian food and fertilizers and Ukrainian food is essential to alleviate pressure on the global food system, it said.

