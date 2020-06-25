UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayer To Pay $10.9Bln To Settle Lawsuits Over Monsanto's Weedkiller

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Bayer to Pay $10.9Bln to Settle Lawsuits Over Monsanto's Weedkiller

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) German pharma giant Bayer said Wednesday it will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle a raft of lawsuits against its US affiliate Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup, accused of causing cancer.

"Company will make a total payment of $10.1 billion to $10.9 billion... to resolve current and address potential future Roundup litigation," a statement read.

Bayer bought Monsanto, a herbicide and genetically modified seed producer, in 2018, three years after the first lawsuits were filed.

The German company said $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion will be paid to settle 75 percent of some 125,000 filed and unfiled claims, with the rest going to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation.

Bayer stressed that the settlement does not equal an admission of liability or wrongdoing and maintains that the glyphosate-based weedkiller has been scientifically proven to be safe.

Related Topics

German Company 2018 Cancer Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

56 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.