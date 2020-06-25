MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) German pharma giant Bayer said Wednesday it will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle a raft of lawsuits against its US affiliate Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup, accused of causing cancer.

"Company will make a total payment of $10.1 billion to $10.9 billion... to resolve current and address potential future Roundup litigation," a statement read.

Bayer bought Monsanto, a herbicide and genetically modified seed producer, in 2018, three years after the first lawsuits were filed.

The German company said $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion will be paid to settle 75 percent of some 125,000 filed and unfiled claims, with the rest going to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation.

Bayer stressed that the settlement does not equal an admission of liability or wrongdoing and maintains that the glyphosate-based weedkiller has been scientifically proven to be safe.