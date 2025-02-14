Bayern Coach Kompany Compares Leverkusen Duel With City-Liverpool Rivalry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany on Friday compared his side's current duel with Bayer Leverkusen to the Manchester City-Liverpool Premier League battles of his playing days.
Bayern travel to defending champions Leverkusen on Saturday eight points clear in the Bundesliga and on track to regain the league title.
Bayern have however not beaten Leverkusen in their past five matches since Xabi Alonso's appointment as coach in October 2022.
Earlier this season, Leverkusen beat 10-man Bayern 1-0 in Munich to knock them out of the German Cup.
Kompany, who captained Pep Guardiola's City as they battled with Liverpool for supremacy in the Premier League, said he saw parallels in the quality and the consistency of the two German clubs.
Twice in four seasons, both City and Liverpool finished with more than 90 points in a 38-game programme, with Kompany's side winning the league title by a point on both occasions.
"In England there was always Arsenal-United, then City-United, then City-Liverpool. When you look at the Bundesliga, this current Leverkusen side look set to always get more than 80 points (in a 34-game season) and be not far away from 90 points.
"It means Bayern always needs to be consistently good to stay ahead.
It shows how well they are doing.
"You can't forget that they've only lost once (in the league) in 18 months. And we'd love to become the next team to beat them in their stadium tomorrow."
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl pointed to his side's eight-point lead, calling the Bundesliga "the most honest title you can win... it's not about one or two games, it's about the whole season.
"We've kept the defending German champions in check across the season. Leverkusen need the win more than us, but that doesn't mean we'll sit there waiting -- we want to win this game."
Leverkusen coach Alonso praised Kompany's impact on the side, saying he has turned the club "into another Bayern."
"The energy, the structure, the intensity, are very good -- they're destroying plenty of opponents.
"They have collective dominance, but also individual quality."
Alonso, however, said his team's chances of defending their league title did not hinge on Saturday's result.
"No, it's not a final -- of course not. After the game, we can have a look at the table and see how big the gap is, but it's not a final."
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
More Stories From World
-
Swiatek's Doha reign ended by Ostapenko in semis5 minutes ago
-
Bayern coach Kompany compares Leverkusen duel with City-Liverpool rivalry5 minutes ago
-
Zelensky top aide says discussed 'just peace' with Trump envoy5 minutes ago
-
Haaser wins world giant slalom, Odermatt fourth15 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportunities4 hours ago
-
Medvedev into first quarter-final of 2025 in Marseille5 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer discusses 'forthcoming visit' to US with Trump5 hours ago
-
Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis5 hours ago
-
Liverpool's Slot admits 'emotions got the better of me', explaining derby red card6 hours ago
-
US judge orders funding freeze on aid programs lifted6 hours ago
-
Porto draw with Roma as Fenerbahce win in Europa League play-offs6 hours ago
-
In warming world, skiing tries to stay snow white by going green6 hours ago