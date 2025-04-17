Bayern forced to watch on as home final dream 'shattered'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) When the football world casts its eyes at Munich's Allianz Arena in May for the Champions League final, home side Bayern Munich will be mere spectators.

The German giants were felled by Inter Milan at the quarter-final stage 4-3 on aggregate after Wednesday's 2-2 draw at the San Siro.

While Bayern more than matched the Italian champions despite a crippling injury crisis, the manner of the elimination will be most concerning for the German giants.

Bayern were unable to make their dominance of possession and chances count against Inter.

The six-time Champions League winners consider the European stage to be their own but were let down by poor game management in crucial moments across both legs.

In Munich, Bayern were still captivated by the serendipity of Thomas Mueller's late equaliser when Davide Frattesi scored the winner for Inter on the break three minutes later.

In Milan, Harry Kane had levelled the tie but Bayern conceded two goals in three minutes, giving the hosts an aggregate lead they would never relinquish.

In the short term, Bayern will lament their bad luck with injuries and missing chances in front of goal.

But bigger questions are on the horizon, most notably why the club continues to fall short of their own expectations in Europe.

Elimination against Inter was Bayern's fourth quarter-final exit in the past five seasons -- a poor return for a club with a budget to rival Europe's best.

Being mere spectators for the showpiece on their own turf will sting.

Known as the 'Finale dahoam' in the local Bavarian dialect, May 31 2025 was not just circled on the Calendar: it had dictated Bayern's strategy for years.

The Allianz Arena was originally selected as the host ground for the 2023 Champions League final in 2019, but this was pushed back two years following Covid-19.

In it, Bayern saw the perfect chance to avenge their 2012 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea at the same venue.

The surprise firing of Julian Nagelsmann for European specialist Thomas Tuchel in March 2023 was justified against the backdrop of winning in 2025.

The decision to smash their own transfer record to spend 100 million Euros ($113 million) on Kane, then aged 30, was approved by the traditionally frugal Bayern transfer board in August 2023 for the same reason.

In recent weeks, the club's decision not to extend with two-time Champions League winner Thomas Mueller, while controversial, had given Bayern an extra push to provide a home send-off for the club legend.

- 'Hard reality' -

With the dream dead, the disappointment was evident at all levels of the club on Wednesday.

Coach Vincent Kompany said the tie could not be properly evaluated without considering Bayern's injuries.

Creative spark Jamal Musiala, captain Manuel Neuer, wing-back Alphonso Davies and centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito were all missing, while defender Kim Min-jae played through Achilles tendonitis.

Kompany, however, admitted: "The hard reality is that we are not going to play the Champions League final at home.

"That's the hard reality. We cannot change this, we can't say more than that."

Speaking at a post-match banquet in Milan on Wednesday, a Bayern tradition for all away games in Europe, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "We're all sad we won't be playing in the final at home.

"We had many goals for the season, but that was the biggest."

Joshua Kimmich, the current Germany captain who will take over as Bayern skipper when Neuer eventually leaves the club, said "the final at home would have meant a lot... it would have been something very big".

"This dream has been shattered. It's very bitter. We'll feel it when the final is played in our stadium and we're not there," the 30-year-old added.

Bayern responded to the 2012 loss to Chelsea by winning in 2013 and 2020, those victories bookmarking a run of four semi-final appearances in six seasons.

After 2025's disappointment, Kimmich was unequivocal.

"We need to improve significantly in big games, both going forward and defensively," he said.

While Bayern are on track to claim their 12th Bundesliga title in 13 seasons this year, it is what they will do next in Europe that matters most.