Bayern look to extend lead as Kompany makes his mark

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Bayern Munich travel to promoted St Pauli on Saturday knowing a win will take them six points clear of RB Leipzig, who host mid-table Borussia Moenchengladbach later in the day.

With defending champions Bayer Leverkusen not hitting last year's heights and Borussia Dortmund lacking consistency, Bayern and Leipzig have emerged as this season's title contenders.

But Leipzig's 2-1 loss at Dortmund last week, their first in the league this season, has given Vincent Kompany's Bayern the chance to grow their lead at the top of the table.

On Thursday, the Bundesliga released the next phase of the draw, with Bayern hosting Leipzig on the Friday before Christmas.

While neutrals may be hoping for a title race to go well into the spring, Bayern's form have them threatening to pull away before the two sides clash.

Bayern's patchy Champions League form -- with two wins and two losses -- have grabbed the headlines, especially with this year's final taking place in Munich, but Kompany's side have impressed domestically.

Bayern remain unbeaten and have dropped just four points in nine matches. In Bayern's last four games in Germany, they have scored 16 without conceding a goal.

The German giants, who went without a trophy last year for the first time since 2012, are primed for a return to the winner's circle.

"Finally, we're going back to Hamburg," Thomas Mueller said on social media on Thursday.

"We're keen, we're up for it, we want to pick up where we left of.

"We've got one game to go before the international break so we can give it our all."

Bayern's last trip to face St Pauli came in May 2011 and is one the hosts will not care to remember.

Mario Gomez hit a hat-trick and both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery scored braces in an 8-1 demolition -- St Pauli's heaviest loss in the Bundesliga.

St Pauli are clear underdogs on Saturday but have been solid so far this season despite losing coach Fabian Huerzeler, who took them back to the top division.

They sit 15th but have conceded just 11 goals, only Bayern, Leipzig and Union Berlin have conceded fewer.

Against Leipzig in September, Pauli dug deep to keep the free-flowing Saxons at bay in a scoreless draw and will be hoping for more of the same.

"They (St Pauli) have played well and have had a few chances -- we better be on our guard," Bayern's Joshua Kimmich said Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Leverkusen face last-placed Bochum away while Mainz host Dortmund, both on Saturday.

On Sunday, this season's surprise packets -- third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt -- play at the side who held the mantle last year, runners-up Stuttgart.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala scored a header in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Benfica, showcasing a new weapon in his artillery.

Known for his dribbling and powerful shots from outside the box, three of Musiala's eight goals this season have come from his head.

Harry Kane praised the 21-year-old after the Benfica match, saying: "He's getting in the right places, he's working hard... I hope he keeps it up."

Musiala's coach Vincent Kompany echoed the sentiment. "He sees in training how Thomas Mueller and Harry Kane act inside the box... he's got the right examples," said the Belgian.

Key stats

One - Bayern Munich are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Bundesliga.

16 - Both Harry Kane (11 goals, five assists) and Omar Marmoush (10 goals, six assists) have 16 goal involvements this season.

0 - Last-placed Bochum are the only side yet to win this season. Veteran manager Dieter Hecking took over on Monday with the unenviable task of keeping them up.

Fixtures (1430 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Union Berlin v Freiburg (1930)

Saturday

Werder Bremen v Holstein Kiel, Bochum v Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz v Borussia Dortmund, St Pauli v Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730)

Sunday

Augsburg v Hoffenheim, Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630), Heidenheim v Wolfsburg (1830)