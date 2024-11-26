Bayern need to win all remaining Champions League games, says Kane

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane believes his team need to win all four of their remaining Champions League games to go through, starting with Paris Saint-Germain at home on Tuesday.

Bayern have lost two of their four matches so far in the new league phase and sit 17th in the standings, with only the top eight qualifying automatically for the last 16.

PSG are languishing outside even the top 24, which secures a place in the play-off round, ahead of the meeting at the Allianz Arena.

"(Bayern) have to win pretty much all our games -- and that's also the case for PSG," Kane told reporters on Monday.

"We're not used to being that far down in the table... With the new format, no one really knows what to expect.

"Tomorrow's a big night."

Kane on Friday scored his seventh hat-trick since arriving at Bayern ahead of last season in a win over Augsburg.

He netted his 50th Bundesliga goal in 43 matches, becoming the fastest to reach a half-century in the division's history, beating Erling Haaland's record by six games.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said it was too early to determine his side's chances in the competition.

"With three wins you qualify and with six wins you're in the top eight," Kompany said, admitting it was "difficult" to look at the table.

"Some teams have had four difficult games and some have had easier ones.

Our goal is not the top eight but to be number one."

Kompany said Bayern were wary of their opponents, who they defeated in the 2020 Champions League final, and said PSG were dangerous even without the big Names of years past.

"It's a squad with incredible talent. Some of their players will reach the level of those who previously played for PSG.

"We are playing against one of the best teams in Europe. They have a great coach with a lot of speed.

"I don't expect a boring match... Something's got to give."

PSG midfielder Vitinha said his side "couldn't be more motivated" to take on Bayern.

"We know we have to win. It's not decisive because we aren't eliminated if we lose, but at PSG we want to win every game.

"Tomorrow is no different. We're here to win."

Visiting coach Luis Enrique said his side would not adjust their approach despite Bayern's firepower.

"Tomorrow we'll be brave, attack and take risks in defense, as we always do. This is the way.

"I don't know any other way and I'm not interested in any other way. If our opponents are better, we'll applaud them and work to get better."

Like Bayern, Ligue 1 leaders PSG are six points clear and unbeaten in their domestic league.

This season's Champions League final will be played in Munich.