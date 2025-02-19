Bayern score late to see off Celtic in Champions League

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Bayern Munich secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 94th minute strike by Alphonso Davies on Tuesday to secure a 1-1 draw on the night and a 3-2 aggregate win.

Bayern will face either their fellow German rivals Bayer Leverkusen or Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Celtic had led 1-0 since the 63rd minute and the Scottish side had been on the verge of taking the German giants to extra time and pulling off their first ever win in Germany.

But with Harry Kane off injured and time running out, Davies stepped up as Bayern's saviour, tapping in after Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel had kept out Leon Goretzka's header.

"We had the ball on the edge of the box, so I just went into the box and didn't think too much, just put a foot out and it went in," said an elated Davies.

"This is football. The scoreline is what it is. The most important thing is that we advanced."

"I'm very happy to get another goal in the Champions League" said Davies who had missed three of Bayern's four previous games in the competition.

"It's impressive, he worked hard with the rehab team and medical team," said coach Vincent Kompany. "We've immediately seen what he offers for the team."

Bayern went into this game 2-1 up from last week's first leg at Celtic Park and seeking to stretch their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Bayern dominated possession in the first half but Celtic were more dangerous with at least three clear cut chances to score before the break.

Former Bayern Munich second-team player, Nicolas Kuehn, beat Manuel Neuer but Raphael Guerreiro cleared off the line.

Moments later, Alistair Johnston flashed a dangerous ball across the Bayern goal. With Neuer stranded the ball flew just beyond Daizen Maeda.

Then Maeda missed a golden opportunity to put Celtic ahead. When Dayot Upamecano was forced into a stray pass, Kuehn led the surge forward and fed Maeda, who blazed over with Kuehn and Jota in support.

Bayern dominated the ball on a freezing night but suffered with a lack of quality in attack.

Serge Gnabry was wasteful while Kane sometimes cut an isolated figure, starved of service.

- 'Intensity' -

The England captain's best chance saw him rattling the bar with a snapshot after Josip Stanisic picked him out from the right.

That would be Kane's final action. The striker was withdrawn at half time, feeling the effects of an injury picked up against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. He told reporters after the game that he would probably miss Bayern's next game against Frankfurt on Sunday.

Bayern upped the pressure after the break and fashioned a clear chance when Goretzka went clean through. Schmeichel, however, made a crucial stop to keep Celtic in the game.

Soon after, Celtic were in front. Maeda seized on a loose pass by Josip Stanisic and helped it on toward Kuehn. Min-Jae Kim reached the ball first but could not clear and Kuehn was able to take a touch and find the bottom corner.

It was a goal that shocked the Allianz Arena and threatened Bayern's record of 20 European home games unbeaten. Celtic were delivering on coach Brendan Rodgers' pre-match battle cry to show bravery.

Bayern sought an equaliser but Kompany's side were reduced to long-range shots, with Schmeichel pulling off saves from Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise and substitute Leroy Sane.

Celtic were moments away from inflicting Bayern's first defeat by a Scottish team and taking the tie into extra-time but the game had a sting in the tail. Olise delivered a pinpoint cross that was met by Goretzka.

Schmeichel saved but Davies scrambled the rebound home off his shin to send Bayern through to the last 16.

"It's the Champions League, we played against a good Celtic side," said Davies. "We knew they'd play with intensity so we had to match that."