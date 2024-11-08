Bayern Teen Out As Australia Name Four Debutants For World Cup Qualifiers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Australia coach Tony Popovic named four debutants Friday in an extended 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain this month, but Bayern Munich's Nestory Irankunda was dropped.
Midfielder Max Ballard, who has thrived since joining Dutch side NAC Breda this season, Sydney FC's Anthony Caceres and Hayden Matthews, and Denmark-based goalkeeper Paul Izzo are all included for the first time.
There are eight changes from Popovic's last squad, with Hibernian striker Martin Boyle back from wrist surgery while Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi also returns.
There was no place however for 18-year-old winger Irankunda, who has been with Bayern's reserve team and made his international debut in June.
Australia sits second in Asian qualifying Group C on five points from four games, equal with the Saudis and Bahrain and five behind table-topping Japan.
They need to finish in the top two of the six-team group to guarantee their spot at the 2026 World Cup in North America or potentially face another round of qualifying.
"We're in the early stages of this journey as a group and we'll continue to implement the style of play that will be the foundation of our success throughout this cycle," said Popovic, who took over when Graham Arnold quit in September.
"It's an important series of fixtures and we're looking forward to finishing off the year on the right note."
Saudi Arabia head into the clash in Melbourne on November 14 with a new coach after Frenchman Herve Renard replaced sacked Italian Roberto Mancini late last month.
Australia, who have qualified for the last five World Cups, meet Bahrain on November 19.
Squad: Max Ballard (NAC Breda/NED), Aziz Behich (Melbourne City/AUS), Brandon Borrello (Western Sydney Wanderers/AUS), Jordan Bos (Westerlo/BEL), Martin Boyle (Hibernian/SCO), Cameron Burgess (Ipswich Town/ENG), Anthony Caceres (Sydney FC/AUS), Miles Degenek (Crvena Zevzda/SER), Mitchell Duke (Machida Zelvia/JPN), Joe Gauci (Aston Villa/ENG), Jason Geria (Melbourne Victory/AUS), Craig Goodwin (Al Wehda/KSA), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC/AUS), Ajdin Hrustic (Salernitana 1919/ITA), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli/GER), Paul Izzo (Randers/DEN), Hayden Matthews (Sydney FC/AUS), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough/ENG), Lewis Miller (Hibernian/SCO), Aiden O'Neill (Standard Liege/BEL), Kye Rowles (Hearts/SCO), Mathew Ryan (AS Roma/ITA), Harry Souttar (Sheffield United/ENG), Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory/AUS), Patrick Yazbek (Nashville/USA), Kusini Yengi (Portsmouth/ENG).
