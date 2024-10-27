Bayern Thump Bochum To Retake Top Spot
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Bochum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Bayern Munich bounced back from Wednesday's Champions League drubbing in Barcelona, thumping rock-bottom Bochum 5-0 away to return to the league summit on Sunday.
RB Leipzig's 3-1 comeback win over Freiburg on Saturday sent them three clear atop the table overnight, but Bayern reclaimed the lead as five different players got on the scoresheet.
"It's fun to score goals," Jamal Musiala said to DAZN, adding "we can be happy today -- and take the rhythm and flow with us in the next few games."
Bayern may have looked impressive going forward under new coach Vincent Kompany but stumbled into Sunday's game having won just one of their last six in all competitions.
Just days after former Munich coach Hansi Flick picked apart the high Bavarian line in Barcelona, Bayern were almost caught out again early.
Moritz Broschinski sped past Minjae Kim and beat Manuel Neuer to the ball, but his shot was too soft, allowing the Korean to clear the ball off the line.
Olise gave Bayern the lead in simple fashion, curling a free kick over the Bochum wall and beyond the reach of goalie Patrick Drewes, who was well out of position.
Bayern doubled up 10 minutes later again from a set piece, with Musiala getting his head to a Joshua Kimmich free kick.
Bayern then cut loose in the second half, with Kane, Sane and Coman all scoring in a 14-minute period.
The England captain took advantage of some superb lead-up work from Musiala to hammer the ball into the top left of the net, his ninth goal in eight league games.
Sane pounced after 65 minutes when Bayern pressured Bochum into an error playing out from the back and Coman smashed a superb effort in off the crossbar to round out the big win.
"At the end of the day, Bayern simply showed their quality on the pitch," Bochum's Maximilian Wittek said.
While Bayern are top on goal difference, Bochum finish the weekend in dead last, with just one point from eight games this season.
Later on Sunday, fifth-placed Union Berlin play sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the German capital, while Heidenheim host Hoffenheim.
