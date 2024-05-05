Open Menu

Bayern's Guerreiro To Miss Real Clash With Injury, Musiala And De Ligt Return

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Bayern Munich midfielder Raphael Guerreiro has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to an ankle injury.

On Sunday, Bayern issued a statement saying Guerreiro would be missing for the "coming games" without specifying how long he would be on the sidelines.

Bayern have two remaining Bundesliga matches along with Wednesday's trip to Real and a possible Champions League final at Wembley.

Guerreiro was subbed off after just 17 minutes with injury in Saturday's 3-1 loss at Stuttgart, having attempted to block a shot.

The 30-year-old left the stadium on crutches.

Bayern received some good news on Sunday, however, with defender Matthijs de Ligt and midfielder Jamal Musiala taking part in a training session after missing the Stuttgart game.

Bayern drew 2-2 at home in the first leg against the 14-time European champions, with de Ligt missing due to injury.

His replacement, centre-back Kim Min-jae, made mistakes leading to both of Madrid's goals.

Musiala won the second-half penalty scored by Harry Kane which put Bayern into the lead.

A wing-back who can also play as a winger or a midfielder, Guerreiro also impressed in the Champions League.

He laid on Joshua Kimmich's goal in Bayern's 1-0 Champions League quarter final win over Arsenal.

Against Real in the first leg, Guerreiro was introduced at half-time and instantly sparked Bayern's attack, with the side scoring two quick goals to take the lead.

The Portuguese is likely in a race against time to take part in Euro 2024, which starts on June 14.

