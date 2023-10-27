Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his comeback in Saturday's home Bundesliga match with Darmstadt, having missed almost a year with a broken leg, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

The 37-year-old, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has not played since suffering the injury in a skiing accident last December, days after returning from featuring for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

"As long as nothing happens in training, he will play tomorrow," Tuchel told reporters at a press conference.

"He is delighted, we are delighted, and others will probably be delighted too," Tuchel said with a smile.