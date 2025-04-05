Bayern's Musiala To Miss Inter First Leg With Injury
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Augsburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala will miss next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Inter Milan with a hamstring injury, sporting director Max Eberl said on Friday.
Musiala was replaced as he clutched his hamstring against Augsburg on Friday and was substituted early in the second half of the match, which Bayern won 3-1.
"It doesn't look so brilliant," Eberl said.
"He won't be there on Tuesday," he added.
Germany's Musiala fell to the turf after trying to connect with a high pass and raised his hand, motioning to the bench.
The 22-year-old midfielder was helped from the field and replaced by Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller.
The injury to Musiala, an increasingly important component of Bayern's star-studded midfield, is a major blow to the depleted outfit.
Bayern defenders Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito look set to miss the remainder of the season, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksander Pavlovic are also sidelined.
Bayern's win stretched their lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen to nine points atop the Bundesliga table.
The six-time Champions League winners host Inter Milan on Tuesday, with the return leg the following Wednesday in Italy.
This season's Champions League final will be at Bayern's Allianz Arena home.
dwi/iwd
