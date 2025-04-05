Open Menu

Bayern's Musiala To Miss Inter First Leg With Injury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Bayern's Musiala to miss Inter first leg with injury

Augsburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala will miss next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Inter Milan with a hamstring injury, sporting director Max Eberl said on Friday.

Musiala was replaced as he clutched his hamstring against Augsburg on Friday and was substituted early in the second half of the match, which Bayern won 3-1.

"It doesn't look so brilliant," Eberl said.

"He won't be there on Tuesday," he added.

Germany's Musiala fell to the turf after trying to connect with a high pass and raised his hand, motioning to the bench.

The 22-year-old midfielder was helped from the field and replaced by Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller.

The injury to Musiala, an increasingly important component of Bayern's star-studded midfield, is a major blow to the depleted outfit.

Bayern defenders Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito look set to miss the remainder of the season, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksander Pavlovic are also sidelined.

Bayern's win stretched their lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen to nine points atop the Bundesliga table.

The six-time Champions League winners host Inter Milan on Tuesday, with the return leg the following Wednesday in Italy.

This season's Champions League final will be at Bayern's Allianz Arena home.

dwi/iwd

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

1 hour ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

8 hours ago
 Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory i ..

Saeed bin Suroor: Looking forward to new victory in Dubai World Cup 2025

8 hours ago
 Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dub ..

Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming ..

Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..

9 hours ago
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas s ..

47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

10 hours ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

10 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

10 hours ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

10 hours ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

10 hours ago
 Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World