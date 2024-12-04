Open Menu

Bayern's Neuer Sent Off For First Time In 866-game Career

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was sent off for the first time in his 866-match career on Tuesday, seeing a straight red for a last-man foul on Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong.

The 38-year-old rushed out of the box in typical fashion 18 minutes in to the German Cup last 16 clash, taking out an advancing Frimpong.

Neuer was shown straight red, bringing Israel 'keeper Daniel Peretz on for his Bayern debut, and was seen apologising to coach Vincent Kompany after leaving the field.

Bayern's captain has received a yellow card 23 times during his career. All have come at club level, with the 2014 World Cup-winning goalkeeper never cautioned during his 124-game international career.

Speaking at half-time while acting as a pundit for tv channel ARD, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann called the sending-off "indisputable", adding "understanding space has always been Manu's strength, but here it might have been better to wait."

