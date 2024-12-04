Bayern's Neuer Sent Off For First Time In 866-game Career
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was sent off for the first time in his 866-match career on Tuesday, seeing a straight red for a last-man foul on Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong.
The 38-year-old rushed out of the box in typical fashion 18 minutes in to the German Cup last 16 clash, taking out an advancing Frimpong.
Neuer was shown straight red, bringing Israel 'keeper Daniel Peretz on for his Bayern debut, and was seen apologising to coach Vincent Kompany after leaving the field.
Bayern's captain has received a yellow card 23 times during his career. All have come at club level, with the 2014 World Cup-winning goalkeeper never cautioned during his 124-game international career.
Speaking at half-time while acting as a pundit for tv channel ARD, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann called the sending-off "indisputable", adding "understanding space has always been Manu's strength, but here it might have been better to wait."
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
More Stories From World
-
France's Orano says Niger junta controls uranium firm6 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about Ghana6 minutes ago
-
Second major Myanmar rebel group calls for talks with junta6 minutes ago
-
OECD ups global growth forecast but warns of protectionism risk16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz winds up Saudi visit after One Water Summit36 minutes ago
-
Syria risks grave division and destruction, UN envoy warns1 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince meets President of France, Executives from top French companies1 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince meets with Prime Minister of Mongolia2 hours ago
-
Afforestation technologies forum showcases inspiring initiatives2 hours ago
-
South Korean opposition move to impeach president after martial law bid2 hours ago
-
Shandong Museum dedicated to education & research2 hours ago
-
Georgia's ombudsman accuses police of torturing pro-EU protesters3 hours ago