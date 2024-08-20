(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic is set to miss "several weeks" with a knee injury picked up in training, the club announced Tuesday.

Stanisic "tore the lateral ligament in his right knee" at training on Monday and will undergo an operation, Bayern said in a statement.

The 24-year-old returned to Bayern this summer after a season-long loan at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the Bundesliga and German Cup double.