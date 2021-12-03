UrduPoint.com

Bayraktar Drone Manufacturing Plant To Be Built In Ukraine By End Of 2022 - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:40 AM

Bayraktar Drone Manufacturing Plant to Be Built in Ukraine by End of 2022 - Ambassador

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The construction of a plant for manufacturing Turkey's Bayraktar drones in Ukraine may be completed by the end of 2022, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed earlier plans to launch a joint Ukrainian-Turkish production of Bayraktar drones. The Turkish manufacturer said it was ready to invest own funds in the construction of a plant in Ukraine and to hire local specialists as staff.

"We are talking about months, not years... the relevant contracts and agreements are already being drafted to start the construction of this plant. The company (Bayraktar) already purchased a land plot, and a Ukrainian company was created as a branch of Baykar Makina.

Currently, work is underway to obtain licenses, permits... to facilitate the launch of the production. I cannot tell the exact year or date the drones themselves will be produced, but the construction will not take long... I hope we will see the foundations of the plant by the end of 2022," Bodnar said on air of Ukraine's Radio NV.

In September, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Turkish Bayraktar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of unmanned aerial vehicles near Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Turkey Company Vehicles Kiev May September

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

1 hour ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

1 hour ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

1 hour ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

1 hour ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

1 hour ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.