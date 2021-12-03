Bayraktar Drone Manufacturing Plant to Be Built in Ukraine by End of 2022 - Ambassador

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The construction of a plant for manufacturing Turkey's Bayraktar drones in Ukraine may be completed by the end of 2022, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed earlier plans to launch a joint Ukrainian-Turkish production of Bayraktar drones. The Turkish manufacturer said it was ready to invest own funds in the construction of a plant in Ukraine and to hire local specialists as staff.

"We are talking about months, not years... the relevant contracts and agreements are already being drafted to start the construction of this plant. The company (Bayraktar) already purchased a land plot, and a Ukrainian company was created as a branch of Baykar Makina.

Currently, work is underway to obtain licenses, permits... to facilitate the launch of the production. I cannot tell the exact year or date the drones themselves will be produced, but the construction will not take long... I hope we will see the foundations of the plant by the end of 2022," Bodnar said on air of Ukraine's Radio NV.

In September, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Turkish Bayraktar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of unmanned aerial vehicles near Kiev.