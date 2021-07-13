UrduPoint.com
BBAM Orders 12 Additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:36 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Boeing and BBAM Limited Partnership (BBAM) on Monday announced that the aircraft lessor is expanding its 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter fleet with 12 additional firm orders.

The agreement brings BBAM's 737-800BCF orders and commitments to 31 as e-commerce and express cargo markets continue to drive strong customer demand for freighters, the announcement said.

BBAM will be the first customer to have a 737-800BCF converted at Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA), a Costa Rica-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider. In May, Boeing announced it would open two conversion lines at COOPESA in 2022.

"The Boeing Converted Freighter program is extending the life and enhancing the value of the 737-800s in our fleet," said Steve Zissis, president and CEO of BBAM.

"We are growing our Boeing order book to meet the strong demand we see worldwide for narrow-body freighters, and we are proud to be the launch customer for the conversion lines at COOPESA."In a separate deal announced in January, BBAM placed six firm orders and six options for the 737-800BCF.The 737-800BCF has won more than 200 orders and commitments from 16 customers, according to Boeing.

BBAM is the world's largest dedicated manager of investments in leased commercial jet aircraft providing over 200 airline customers in more than 50 countries and regions with fleet and financing solutions over the last three decades, according to the announcement.

