BBC boss Tony Hall to step down in six months

Embattled BBC boss Tony Hall will step down in six months' time, he told staff on Monday, as the British broadcaster grapples with a damaging equal-pay ruling and scrutiny over its funding

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Embattled BBC boss Tony Hall will step down in six months' time, he told staff on Monday, as the British broadcaster grapples with a damaging equal-pay ruling and scrutiny over its funding.

"I will give my all to this organisation for the next six months... but in the summer I'll step down as your Director-General," he told staff in a group email.