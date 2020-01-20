UrduPoint.com
BBC Boss Tony Hall To Step Down In Six Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

Embattled BBC boss Tony Hall will step down in six months' time, he told staff on Monday, as the British broadcaster grapples with a damaging equal-pay ruling and scrutiny over its funding

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Embattled BBC boss Tony Hall will step down in six months' time, he told staff on Monday, as the British broadcaster grapples with a damaging equal-pay ruling and scrutiny over its funding.

"I will give my all to this organisation for the next six months... but in the summer I'll step down as your Director-General," he told staff in a group email.

More Stories From World

