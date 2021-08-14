UrduPoint.com

BBC Correspondent To Have Visa Extended When Russian Journalist Gets UK Visa - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:09 PM

BBC Correspondent to Have Visa Extended When Russian Journalist Gets UK Visa - Zakharova

BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford will be granted a renewed Russian visa as soon as the UK issues a visa to a Russian correspondent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford will be granted a renewed Russian visa as soon as the UK issues a visa to a Russian correspondent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Zakharova commented on a statement in which the UK correspondent said that she was told she would never return to Russia.

"Firstly, she was not told that. A journalist, even British, having lived in the Russian-speaking environment for one third of her life, according to her own estimations, should understand the difference between 'to never come back' and 'to have a journalist visa and accreditation recalled indefinitely.' But we got used to such manipulations with information. Secondly, when the Russian correspondent is given a visa, Sarah will also be given a visa.

That's what we suggested, urging London to unlock the visa dead end for journalists," the spokeswoman wrote on her Telegram-channel.

On Friday, BBC Director General Tim Davie condemned Russia for not extending Rainsford's visa, which expires on August 31, and called it a "direct assault on media freedom."

The measure was not an initiative but a response to the similar actions of the UK, Zakharova noted, citing a Russian correspondent whose visa was not extended in time by the British authorities without explaining the reasons back in 2019, so the journalist had to go back to Russia. That same year, London also reportedly denied visas to other Russian correspondents.

Related Topics

Dead Russia London Same United Kingdom August Visa 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Secretary Home celebrates Independen ..

Parliamentary Secretary Home celebrates Independence Day with prisoners

2 minutes ago
 Govt to complete its Constitutional term: Sheikh R ..

Govt to complete its Constitutional term: Sheikh Rasheed

2 minutes ago
 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes western Haiti

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes western Haiti

26 minutes ago
 Three held with illegal weapons

Three held with illegal weapons

6 minutes ago
 1700 policemen deputed to protect mourning process ..

1700 policemen deputed to protect mourning processions, Majalis of 6th Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Second Int'l summit on Ideology of Pakistan held

Second Int'l summit on Ideology of Pakistan held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.