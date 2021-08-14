UrduPoint.com

BBC Criticizes Russian Authorities For Not Extending Visa Of Correspondent Sarah Rainsford

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) BBC Director General Tim Davie criticized the Russian authorities on Friday for not extending the visa of the network's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford, painting it as an attack on media freedom.

Earlier in the day, Russia's broadcaster Rossiya 24 reported that the country's authorities did not extend Rainsford's work visa in response to similar treatment of Russian reporters working in the United Kingdom. The British journalist must leave the country by August 31.

"The expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is a direct assault on media freedom which we condemn unreservedly," Davie said in a statement, asking Moscow to reconsider its decision.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the situation by saying that Russia had been asking London to end the persecution of Russian journalists, noting a lack of interest from Western media in the topic.

In 2019, the United Kingdom was reported to have denied visas to several Russian journalists.

