BBC Ends Free TV License Program for UK Citizens Above 75 Starting August

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) confirmed on Thursday that it will cease covering all tv license fees for citizens aged over 75 starting from August 1 after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, people over 75 years old were issued licenses for free. However, in 2015, the government decided to halt its funding program with the decision expected to enter force on June 1, but the schedule was adjusted due to the pandemic. As a result of the move, almost 3.8 million households in the UK will lose free TV licenses. However, the broadcaster said that it would continue covering licenses for those pensioners who receive Pension Credit from the government.

"Like most organizations, the BBC is under severe financial pressure due to the pandemic, yet we have continued to put the public first in all our decisions. I believe continuing to fund some free TV licenses is the fairest decision for the public, as we will be supporting the poorest oldest pensioners without impacting the programmes and services that all audiences love," David Clementi, the BBC chairman, said, as quoted by a press release.

Clementi stressed that the government and not the broadcaster decided who was eligible for retaining the free TV license scheme.

"Around 1.5 million households could get free TV licenses if someone is over 75 and receives Pension Credit, and 450,000 of them have already applied. And critically it is not the BBC making that judgment about poverty. It is the Government who sets and controls that measure," Clementi stated.

In the UK, TV licenses must be purchased by all individuals and businesses who have televisions in their homes and offices. Money from the sale of licenses go to the BBC and cover about 75 percent of the cost of domestic broadcasting. The cost of the annual license for an individual is 157.5 Pounds ($199) for owners of a color TV, and 53 pounds for black-and-white TVs.